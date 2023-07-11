HamberMenu
Government Railway Police steps up security for MRTS commuters in Chennai

A team of 15 police personnel under an assistant inspector has been deputed to take up patrol duty on the MRTS train services and at 17 railway stations in Chennai; railways has also sought the help of RPF

July 11, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has increased the number of police personnel for patrol duty on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Chennai Beach and Velachery.

The GRP has increased the personnel for patrol duty in the wake of a death of a 22-year-old woman on July 8 after she fell from an MRTS train while resisting two persons who tried to snatch her mobile phone on July 2. 

A senior official of the GRP said a team of 15 police personnel, led by an an assistant inspector, has been deputed for patrol duty at 17 railway stations. This was being done to prevent robberies and for the safety of women commuters. The GRP personnel would travel in the women’s compartment during office hours and at night.

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has deputed Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to improve the commuter safety.

