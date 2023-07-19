Government Railway Police in Chennai arrest three college students for pulling emergency chain, pelting stones on train

July 19, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Chennai arrested three college students who pulled the emergency chain of a train and created a nuisance by throwing stones, near the Chennai Beach railway station on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

A senior official of the GRP said a group of students of a government college who were travelling on a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) train proceeding from Velachery to Tiruvallur on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 18, 2023, pulled the emergency chain and pelted stones at the train, shocking commuters on board.

Based on a complaint filed by a student of the same college, the Egmore GRP filed a case and investigated. During the investigation, the police officials identified the culprits as Rohith of Minjur and Ravichandran and Lokesh of Gummidipoondi.

All three students were arrested on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The three arrested students were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.