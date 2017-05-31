Government Railway Police hands over gold chain to passenger

The Government Railway Police on Tuesday handed over a gold chain to a woman passenger who had left it behind on a train. The police handed over a 30g gold chain to V. Karthika, 25, who travelled in the Yercaud Express on Monday from Erode. She left it behind while getting down at the Chennai Central railway station. S. Sekar, Inspector at Central Railway Station, said, “Police personnel regularly check the compartments of trains on arrival at Central station early in the morning. Often, they find people sleeping despite reaching the destination. We recover valuables, including handbags and phones of those who leave them behind, and keep them in the Lost Property Deposit room. If anyone comes with a complaint, we hand over the material after an enquiry.

He said often, police personnel identify the owner of the valuables with the help of Railway authorities and return it to them.