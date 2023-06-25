Government Railway Police detain person for placing stone on railway track near Ambur

June 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have detained a person for allegedly placing a concrete stone on the railway track between the Ambur and Pachakuppam railway stations on Sunday.

The GRP is investigating the case on a complaint filed by the loco driver of Kauveri Express (Mysuru-Chennai Central). The driver said he heard a loud noise while the train was crossing the track at Veeravar Koil, near Ambur, in Tirupattur early on Monday. A senior GRP official said the driver stopped the train at the next station and informed the Station Master about the noise.

After the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control room was alerted, its personnel along with the GRP found a huge stone near the track between the Ambur and Pachakuppam railway stations.

The GRP brought a sniffer dog to trace the culprit. After registering a case Sections 147 and 154 of the Railways Act, the GRP has detained a person in connection with the incident.

