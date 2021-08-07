Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital sets up paediatric intensive care unit

Plan to establish COVID-19 ward for children under way

A 15-bed paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) has been set up at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital as a measure of preparedness ahead of the third wave. The hospital also plans to establish a 30-bed paediatric COVID-19 ward.

R. Jayanthi, Dean of the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, said the paediatric ICU had been established as a matter of preparedness for the anticipated third wave of COVID-19.

Each bed is fully equipped with ventilators, high-flow nasal cannulas, biphasic defibrillator and multipara monitors.

“We have pepped up the ambience with cartoon characters and artistic works,” she added.

She said presently, there was a small surge in fresh coronavirus infections.

“From 60 to 70 in-patients, the number has crossed 100 now. We have a total of 950 beds, of which 375 are ICU beds. To start with, we have set up a paediatric ICU with 15 beds. We are planning to have a 30-bed paediatric COVID-19 ward as well. Additional beds can be earmarked if the situation so demands,” she added.

Reiterating that all these facilities were created only as part of preparing for any eventuality, she said, “Whether there is a third wave or not, prevention is ideal. Children can be protected if adults follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, such as masking, avoiding crowding, going out unnecessarily, hand washing and maintaining physical distancing. This is of paramount importance. Children should not venture out unnecessarily. Every adult in a family must be vaccinated,” she said.

A special lactation lounge has also been set up at the hospital.