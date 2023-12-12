Government officials should pick up knowledge about AI, says CBI ex-Director

December 12, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Government officials need to learn about artificial intelligence in order to stay relevant, said former CBI Director R.K. Raghavan in Chennai on Monday.

At a special talk on “Artificial intelligence - The Myths and Realities” organised by The Triplicane Cultural Academy and Kasturi Srinivasan Library at The Indian Officers’ Association, Mr. Raghavan said many government officials are yet to gain knowledge about artificial intelligence.

“Government officials should not allow artificial intelligence to replace them and cannot pass on decision making to it. Decision making is controlled by various other factors. Artificial intelligence is not omniscient. It gives guidelines to make decisions. Machines can commit mistakes. You must know that data can also confuse people,” the former CBI Director said.

IT Consultant M. Krishnamoorthy said artificial intelligence is growing but the ability for out-of-the-box thinking using artificial intelligence is lacking . “There could be bias in terms of outcomes and decisions being made because of non-availability of data or appropriate algorithms not being used properly. There are several benefits in the form of standardisation, automation and lifestyle changes to benefit decisions or outcomes in a shorter span of time for normal and daily routine or seasonal-based operational support,” he said.

“With facilities such as infrastructure, computing power, storage and data performance validation and programming software being available at low prices and with the availability of internet and communication at the highest possible speed, the capital expense gets lower, and hence artificial intelligence can be an automation tool for multiple applications and processes which cannot, and do not, infringe in the sensitivity of data privacy,” Mr. Krishnamoorthy added.

Retired IPS officer P. Kandaswamy moderated the session.

