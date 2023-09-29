Government hospitals observe World Heart Day

September 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The World Heart Day was observed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Friday.

According to a press release, the theme of the World Heart Day was “Use heart, know heart”. To commemorate the day, a free cardiac health camp for police personnel in Chennai was launched at RGGGH. More than 600 police personnel would be screened over a period of a month.

A talk on “Happy Heart, Healthy Heart” was held on the occasion.

RGGGH’s Institute of Cardiology had organised various competitions on heart health awareness for students. This included poster making, poetry writing, essay writing and painting. Prizes were distributed on the occasion.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore were present.

RGGGH Dean E. Theranirajan and Institute of Cardiology director in-charge G. Justin Paul were present.

At Stanley Hospital, the Department of Cardiology organised an event to promote awareness and highlight the role of prevention of heart diseases.

Director of Medical Education and Research R. Shanthimalar flagged off a rally on the occasion.

A patient awareness programme was conducted and interaction with the public was organised. Most of the cardiac diseases were lifestyle diseases, and that a healthy diet, physical activity and risk factor modification were key factors was highlighted.

Hospital dean P. Balaji, Head of Cardiology K. Kannan and Professor of Cardiology S. Murugan were present.