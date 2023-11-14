Government hospitals mark World Diabetes Day with awareness drives and screening camps

November 14, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

At Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, persons diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 10 to 15 years ago counselled newly diagnosed patients on how to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, while the Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate, launched a screening programme for foot neuropathy to commemorate World Diabetes Day on Tuesday.

Government hospitals in the city marked World Diabetes Day 2023, which runs on the theme of “Access to Diabetes Care”. At Stanley Hospital, patients counselled newly diagnosed persons on exercising daily and practising a balanced healthy diet, which will control the progression of diabetes.

P. Balaji, the hospital’s Dean, said nearly 100 patients – children diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and pregnant women diagnosed with gestational diabetes – were given glucometers. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, MP (North Chennai), handed over the devices. They were also taught how to use them, how to monitor blood glucose at timed intervals, and reporting to healthcare providers when the blood glucose level is elevated.

The hospital organised an awareness rally in which doctors, staff nurses, other healthcare providers, and the public participated, according to a press release.

At Government Medical College, Omandurar Estate, A. Aravind, Dean, inaugurated the screening programme for foot neuropathy at the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam clinic conducted by the Departments of Internal Medicine and Community Medicine. A newsletter on sedentary lifestyle was also released on the occasion.

Interns of community medicine performed a skit emphasising the importance of foot care among persons diagnosed with diabetes. Dr. Aravind said the complications due to diabetes were not only organ damage but also diabetic autonomic, peripheral and proximal neuropathy. He stressed the importance of small frequent meals, daily walks, low carbohydrate diet, and compliance to treatment, a release said.