Government hospitals in Tamil Nadu have earned 50% of the claims under CMCHIS so far in 2023-24

November 04, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Government hospitals in Tamil Nadu have earned 50% of the total claims under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) so far during 2023-24.

According to a document issued by the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP), of the total claims of ₹723 crore so far in 2023, around ₹361 crore has been paid to the government hospitals.

During 2022-23, out of the total claims of ₹1,152 crore, 48% (around ₹554 crore) was paid to the government hospitals. This claim amount was among the highest earned by public hospitals in India. The amount has enabled the government hospitals to continuously enhance the facilities and infrastructure as well as procurement of consumables for the benefit of patients, the document said.

The utilisation of health insurance claims at government hospitals to strengthen institutions fetched an award for the State recently. Tamil Nadu was awarded the Best Practices Award for ‘effective utilisation of government funds’ under the integrated Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)-CMCHIS by the Government of India.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, TNHSP Project Director M. Govinda Rao, and CMCHIS Joint Director S. Ravibabu received the award from the Union Health Minister during Aarogya Manthan 2023.

Scheme coverage

The CMCHIS covers 1.44 crore families at a premium of ₹849 per family per annum for providing insurance coverage of ₹five lakh per family per year. The Government of India’s AB-PMJAY was integrated with the CMCHIS for the benefit of 86.50 lakh families.

A total of 1,31,86,958 persons have benefited from ₹12,219 crore in claims approved under the CMCHIS from July 23, 2009 to September 19, 2023. From September 2018 to September 2023, 17,22,512 persons have benefited from the approval of ₹2,594 crore in claims under AB-PMJAY.

The government created a corpus to meet the cost of procedures such as liver, renal, heart and lung transplantations, including post-transplantation immunosuppresant therapy, bone marrow transplantation, cochlear implantation, auditory brainstem implantation and stem cell transplantation.

A sum of ₹1,155.12 crore was approved for high-end procedures for 13,934 beneficiaries from January 2012 to September 2023.

At present, 1,829 hospitals (854 government and 975 private) are empanelled under the scheme. The scheme covers 1,513 medical and surgical treatment procedures, including eight high-end procedures, 11 follow-up procedures and 52 complete diagnostic procedures.