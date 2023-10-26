HamberMenu
Government hospital offers day-care procedure for patients with Trigeminal Neuralgia

To take this procedure to more patients, the World Trigeminal Neuralgia Foundation is being launched to train young doctors

October 26, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 09:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Over the past two years, the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital has treated 12 patients with Trigeminal Neuralgia, a neurological condition that causes chronic pain in the face. The hospital has been offering a day care procedure - Percutaneous Retrogasserian Glycerol Rhizotomy - for medically unresponsive patients with this neurological condition.

Patients with Trigeminal Neuralgia experience an intolerable pain in the face, ear, cheek and mandible. The pain makes simple day-to-day activities such as eating, brushing, and washing face difficult for patients, according to M. Kodeeswaran, head of department, Neurosurgery, KMC.

“Till now, in my personal experience, I have treated 203 patients in the past 15 years. We started this treatment at KMC two years ago, and have so far treated 12 patients. If patients do not respond to medications, microvascular decompression (open brain surgery), percutaneous procedure and radio surgery can be done. Many patients suffer from pain, and we offer a simple day care procedure without having to undergo a major brain surgery,” he said.

At KMC, doctors have been performing a day-care procedure - Percutaneous Retrogasserian Glycerol Rhizotomy. “In this, a needle is passed through the Foramen Ovale, a hole in the skull base where the nerve exits, and glycerol is injected to destroy the pain nerve fibre. Nearly 95% of patients are having a good relief, while it may recur in five per cent of cases. We can repeat the procedure after a few weeks. It has no major side effects and patients can be discharged on the same day,” Professor Kodeeswaran explained.

To take this procedure to more patients, the World Trigeminal Neuralgia Foundation is being launched to train young doctors. The mission of the foundation was to cure Trigeminal Neuralgia, he said.

