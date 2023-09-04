ADVERTISEMENT

Government hospital in Chennai performs 11th heart transplantation surgery

September 04, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old man from Alangudi in Pudukottai district, who was working abroad, undergoes heart transplantation surgery and has been discharged

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian calling on patient Ajith Kumar who underwent heart transplantation surgery at the  Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate has successfully performed its 11th heart transplantation surgery. 

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian met Ajith Kumar, 27, from Alangudi in Pudukottai district, who successfully underwent a heart transplantation surgery. Mr. Kumar, who was discharged on Monday, was working abroad when he needed a heart transplantation. He was sent back to India and was admitted to the hospital on July 3. 

The heart was received from a 57-year-old brain-dead patient at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the surgery was performed on August 22. 

Appreciating the hospital’s efforts, Mr. Subramanian said: “There were about 500-700 outpatients to the hospital daily and today it has increased up to 2,000 a day. There has been a four-fold increase in patients and in-patients have increased from 250 to 500. More than 550 patients come to treatment only for the cardiology department.”

Organ Donation Day

Noting that there are thousands of people in both government and private hospitals in the State waiting for organs, Mr. Subramanian said the government will observe September 23 as Tamil Nadu Organ Donation Day. Being the head of National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) South, Tamil Nadu will invite other southern States and Puducherry to participate in the event, he said.

Director of Medical Education R. Shanthi Malar, Director of the hospital Vimala, cardiac transplantation specialist Manokaran, Tamil Nadu Organ Transplant Commission Secretary Gopalakrishnan and the medical team were present.

