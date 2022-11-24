Government hospital forms antibiotic audit committee; a step towards preventing antimicrobial resistance, says dean

November 24, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Reinforcing its antibiotic policy to promote rational use of antibiotics, the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital has formed a ‘Hospital Antibiotic Audit Committee’. It has designed an antibiotic prescription audit proforma, to be filled in whenever an antibiotic, particularly a high-end one, was prescribed.

The committee will comprise the heads of departments of medicine, surgery, microbiology, orthopaedics, gynaecology and paediatrics, R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, said.

An antibiotic prescription audit proforma has been designed. Details of provisional diagnosis, antimicrobial generic, indication, justification, culture sensitivity report status, previous antibiotic regimen, if any, should be entered, she said.

“It has to be filled in whenever an antibiotic, especially a high-end one, is being prescribed. The doctors have to fill in details of the patient, nature of illness, why a particular antibiotic was chosen, is it backed by a culture report or is it empirical, prescribed for how many days and whether alternative drugs were available,” she explained.

At the end of the month, this will be scrutinised by the committee, she said, adding: “We hold mortality audits every month. During this audit, the infection control committee gives its report. Now, the antibiotic committee will also put forward its report for discussion with all physicians and surgeons, and see if there are areas for improvement,” she said.

“If clinical outcomes are available, they will also look at whether the doctor was right in choosing an antibiotic. We want to see that there is no indiscriminate use of antibiotics. This is a step towards preventing antimicrobial resistance,” Dr. Jayanthi said.

Through the Hospital Infection Control Committee, the Antibiotic policy was circulated to the various departments as a part of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week. It emphasised on certain points, including to exercise utmost caution and clinical discretion before prescribing antibiotics and meticulously following the drug dose and duration.

It also outlined the need to sensitise patients and their family attendants to the importance of taking correct dosage of antibiotics for the prescribed period and to discourage over-the-counter buying of antibiotics.