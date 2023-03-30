HamberMenu
Government hospital employees in Tiruvallur arrested for receiving bribe

Lokesh Babu, a junior assistant was arrested on Wednesday for demanding and receiving a bribe from a retired doctor in order to process his retirement benefits; another temporary hospital staff member was also arrested

March 30, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested an employee of a government hospital in Chennai for demanding and receiving a bribe of ₹30,000 from a retired doctor, for processing bills for his retirement benefits. 

Police said R. Sankar, the complainant, was residing at K.S. Nagar, Kavankarai, Chennai and retired on July 31 last year from the Government Hospital, Tiruvallur District as a senior assistant surgeon.  After retirement, his benefit claims were to be prepared. Lokesh Babu, junior assistant who was in-charge, prepared the ‘surrender leave’ bill for ₹9,78,328 and demanded ₹30,000 for processing the bill at the treasury, Tiruvallur. The bill was passed, and the said amount was credited to the complainant’s bank account. Later, the complainant approached Lokesh Babu, to get his Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) processed and the former asked the complainant to settle the bribe amount of ₹30,000, and said only if this was paid up, would he process the CPS bill.

Not willing to give a bribe, the complainant approached the officers of DVAC, Tiruvallur detachment and gave a complaint on Tuesday.  In this connection a case was registered, and a trap was set up. On Wednesday, on the instructions of Lokesh Babu, N. Ramesh, a temporary staff member, received the bribe amount of ₹30,000 from the complainant. Both Lokesh Babu and Ramesh were arrested and remanded.

 

