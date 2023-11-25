Government hospital beds in Tamil Nadu to have specific-coloured linens on each day

November 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to ensure clean linen every day for hospital beds, the Health department has introduced six different coloured linen for each day of the week, and one for the weekend. The initiative, which was launched at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Saturday, will be expanded to all government hospitals in a phased manner.

Health Minister Ma.Subramanian, while rolling out the initiative, listed out the day-wise linen colours - pink on Monday, dark blue on Tuesday, maroon on Wednesday, violet on Thursday, green on Friday and light blue on Saturday and Sunday.

“When we conduct inspections at hospitals, we see if the bed linen is clean,” he said, adding that the bed sheets are being continuously procured for hospitals through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). “The sheets should not be torn or dirty when used for patients. So, we have adopted a new method of one specific colour bed sheet for each day of the week. Using one specific colour a day will ensure that the linens are being washed,” he added.

“TNMSC has procured the six different coloured bed sheets at a cost of ₹65 lakh for RGGGH,” he said. This will be expanded to all hospitals having beds - government medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, taluk hospitals, upgraded primary health centres (PHC), PHCs and urban PHCs.

RGGGH has a total of 3,172 beds. On an average, there are 2,500 to 3,000 in–patients a day, while it receives nearly 20,000 outpatients a day. The Minister inaugurated a number of new facilities at RGGGH on the occasion.

To provide hygienic food for in-patients, a new kitchen that was renovated at a cost of ₹81 lakh was inaugurated . The kitchen has an automatic chapati making machine that can prepare 800 chapatis in an hour. A meal schedule for the patients was prepared and displayed at every ward at the hospital, he said.

Six rooms for post graduate medical students to take rest and to have food in between their 24-hour duty have been readied at a cost of ₹18 lakh. RGGGH has installed mobile charging points on every floor - a total of 25 places - at a total cost of ₹5 lakh. Pamphlets on various diseases and their management were printed to create awareness among the public visiting the hospital.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project M. Govinda Rao, Director of Medical Education J. Sangumani and RGGGH E. Theranirajan were present on the occasion.

