ADVERTISEMENT

Government Higher Secondary School in Kannagi Nagar gets a facelift

Published - June 23, 2024 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bounteous x Accolite and the non-governmental organisation, Ladies Circle India Trust, helped with the improvements. The refurbished school was recently inaugurated by former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inaugurating the refurbished school building at Kannagi Nagar in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Sixteen-year-old V. Priyadarshini, a Class XI student, was very excited when she saw new furniture and better flooring in her classroom at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kannagi Nagar. Similarly, C. Rajeshwari, a Class XII student. was thrilled to notice that the walls and roofs of her classroom had been refurbished.

ADVERTISEMENT

A host of infrastructure problems, from insufficient furniture to leaky roofs, had the school for a long time. But it has now undergone a major transformation, after Bounteous x Accolite and the non-governmental organisation, Ladies Circle India Trust, upgraded its facilities.

Some of the improvements include installation of a new gate for better safety, provision of new benches, repaired walls and roof, and better electrical fixtures. V. Irai Anbu, former Chief Secretary, inaugurated the renovated school recently. Anandeshwari, headmistress of the school, said: “The roof would leak whenever it rained. The flooring was in poor shape too. But this has all changed now, and the campus looks much better.”

Banupriya Srinivasan of the Ladies Circle India Trust said the work started in December 2023, and was completed in March. “Despite some challenges, we managed to finish the refurbishment successfully. Nearly, 1,200 students are studying here but they did not have adequate and comfortable seating and other facilities. Students were also very accommodating during the process,” she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vasan Sampath, president and global sales force practice head, Bounteous x Accolite, said he was very happy that the firm had an opportunity to help the school.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US