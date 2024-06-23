Government Higher Secondary School in Kannagi Nagar gets a facelift

Sixteen-year-old V. Priyadarshini, a Class XI student, was very excited when she saw new furniture and better flooring in her classroom at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kannagi Nagar. Similarly, C. Rajeshwari, a Class XII student. was thrilled to notice that the walls and roofs of her classroom had been refurbished.

A host of infrastructure problems, from insufficient furniture to leaky roofs, had the school for a long time. But it has now undergone a major transformation, after Bounteous x Accolite and the non-governmental organisation, Ladies Circle India Trust, upgraded its facilities.

Some of the improvements include installation of a new gate for better safety, provision of new benches, repaired walls and roof, and better electrical fixtures. V. Irai Anbu, former Chief Secretary, inaugurated the renovated school recently. Anandeshwari, headmistress of the school, said: “The roof would leak whenever it rained. The flooring was in poor shape too. But this has all changed now, and the campus looks much better.”

Banupriya Srinivasan of the Ladies Circle India Trust said the work started in December 2023, and was completed in March. “Despite some challenges, we managed to finish the refurbishment successfully. Nearly, 1,200 students are studying here but they did not have adequate and comfortable seating and other facilities. Students were also very accommodating during the process,” she added.

Vasan Sampath, president and global sales force practice head, Bounteous x Accolite, said he was very happy that the firm had an opportunity to help the school.

