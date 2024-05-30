GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government employees protest against lack of proper system to deduct income tax for those opting for old tax regime

The forum wants the State government to introduce option for selecting old tax slab system in the new pay slip portal

Published - May 30, 2024 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of employees of the State government protested against lack of proper system to deduct income tax from salary of employees who have opted for the old income tax regime.

More than 50 employees representing the Tamil Nadu Arasu Uzhiyargal Sangam staged a protest against the deduction of a large portion as income tax from their salaries, in front of the office of the Department of Treasuries and Accounts, in Saidapet, on Wednesday. 

N. Amudha, women’s wing coordinator of the Sangam, leading the protest said a new software for issuing the pay slip has been introduced by the State government. As part of this new software, employees, who have selected the old option of the income tax and eligible for various deductions are unable to select it in the software due to which a huge portion of the salary was being deducted.

Despite making several representations to the State government, no steps had been taken to make provisions for allowing deductions to be entered. She said in the April month salary this year, more than half of the salary amount has been deducted as TDS from the gross salary.

The Sangam wanted the State government to introduce the option for selecting the old tax slab system in the new pay slip portal.

