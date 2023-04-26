ADVERTISEMENT

Government employees press for rollback of old pension scheme

April 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

State government accused of betraying its employees by outsourcing jobs to make Tamil Nadu an Information Technology hub; association memebers meet Gagadandeep Singh Bedi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staging a protest at Ripon Buildings in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staged a demonstration at Amma Maligai, behind Ripon Buildings, on Wednesday. 

Association general secretary M. Anbarasu told presspersons that their demand was the rollback of the old pension scheme which was an election promise of the DMK. “We engaged in discussions for around two hours with three Ministers who have given us a guarantee that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would fulfil our demands”, he said.

He said that the government had betrayed the employees by outsourcing jobs to make Tamil Nadu an Information Technology hub.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the demonstration, representatives of TNGEA met the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, to discuss their demands and were asked to provide it in writing.

On Tuesday, malaria control workers had asked for a raise in salary as it had been given to NULM workers following an order from the Madras High Court. Their request is reported to be under review.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US