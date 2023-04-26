Government employees press for rollback of old pension scheme

April 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staged a demonstration at Amma Maligai, behind Ripon Buildings, on Wednesday.

Association general secretary M. Anbarasu told presspersons that their demand was the rollback of the old pension scheme which was an election promise of the DMK. “We engaged in discussions for around two hours with three Ministers who have given us a guarantee that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would fulfil our demands”, he said.

He said that the government had betrayed the employees by outsourcing jobs to make Tamil Nadu an Information Technology hub.

After the demonstration, representatives of TNGEA met the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, to discuss their demands and were asked to provide it in writing.

On Tuesday, malaria control workers had asked for a raise in salary as it had been given to NULM workers following an order from the Madras High Court. Their request is reported to be under review.