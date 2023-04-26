HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government employees press for rollback of old pension scheme

State government accused of betraying its employees by outsourcing jobs to make Tamil Nadu an Information Technology hub; association memebers meet Gagadandeep Singh Bedi

April 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staging a protest at Ripon Buildings in Chennai on Wednesday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staging a protest at Ripon Buildings in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staged a demonstration at Amma Maligai, behind Ripon Buildings, on Wednesday. 

Association general secretary M. Anbarasu told presspersons that their demand was the rollback of the old pension scheme which was an election promise of the DMK. “We engaged in discussions for around two hours with three Ministers who have given us a guarantee that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would fulfil our demands”, he said.

He said that the government had betrayed the employees by outsourcing jobs to make Tamil Nadu an Information Technology hub.

After the demonstration, representatives of TNGEA met the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, to discuss their demands and were asked to provide it in writing.

On Tuesday, malaria control workers had asked for a raise in salary as it had been given to NULM workers following an order from the Madras High Court. Their request is reported to be under review.

Related Topics

Chennai / public officials / wage and pension

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.