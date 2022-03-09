Government employee killed by a speeding bus in Tiruvallur

A 58-year-old government employee was killed by a speeding government bus at Manavalan nagar main road in Tiruvallur on Tuesday night. The victim sustained severe injuries on his head and body, and died on the spot.

A. Arumugam, an office aide in the Agricultural Department of Tiruvallur, was walking towards his house when the bus hit him from behind, a police official of Manavalan Nagar station said. The police have sent his body to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have filed a case and arrested the bus driver for negligent driving.