Government employee held for trespassing into women’s hostel at Thirumangalam

July 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison

The Hindu Bureau

A government employee was arrested by the Thirumangalam police for trespassing into a women’s hostel and sleeping in one of the rooms at Nehru Nagar on Saturday.

A senior official of the City Police said a 26-year-old woman, who worked at an information technology firm, stayed at a women’s hostel at Nehru Nagar. When she returned to her room on Friday, she found a semi-nude man sleeping near her bed.

Based on a complaint filed by the hostel manager, the police detained the person, who was identified as L. Ponnusamy, of Kuppuchi Palayam in Erode. During the investigation, it was found that Ponnusamy, a forest official, had come to the city to see his relative’s son. After getting drunk on Friday, he had inadvertently entered the hostel from the terrace of a rented house adjacent to the building and slept inside the woman’s room. Ponnusamy was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

