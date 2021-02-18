Government doctors wear ‘demand badges’ to work

They have planned a protest on Feb.28 to remind the govt. of their demands

Doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) launched a protest on Wednesday by wearing ‘demand badges’ to work. They will continue wearing the badges till February 28 to draw the attention of the State government to their pending demands.

P. Saminathan, general secretary of the Service Doctors and Postgraduates’ Association and a convener of FOGDA, said they had been raising four demands for nearly two years. One of the demands was pay band-4 at 12 years of service.

“A review of Government Order 354 has been pending for the last few years. This will ensure a hike in remuneration and promotions for government doctors through the Dynamic Assured Career Progression and pay band-4 at 12 years of service. The Health Department wants us to accept allowances instead of pay band-4 compression, which is not acceptable to us because the younger of generation doctors who toil at primary health centres will be at a loss,” he said.

FOGDA is planning a demonstration here on February 28 to demand that the State government fulfil the pending demands.

A. Ramalingam, convener of FOGDA, said they had gone on an indefinite strike for the same demands in 2019. “We deferred the strike following an assurance from the government to fulfil our demands. It has been more than a year, and this is a way to remind the government of its assurances,” he said.

The association has been demanding that the government pass a Special Ordinance for 50% service quota in post-graduate medical education, super specialities and dental specialities in the Assembly. It has also demanded rectification of discrepancies following a restructuring exercise through G.O. 4 (D) 2 and transparency in transfer and promotion counselling.