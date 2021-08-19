Government doctors urge CM to fulfil demand

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has urged the Chief Minister to immediately declare the grant of pay band-4 at 12 years of service as per Government Order 354 for government doctors.

The committee thanked the Chief Minister for honouring Shanmuga Priya, a government doctor who was pregnant and died of COVID-19, by presenting the Kalpana Chawla Award For Courage and Daring Enterprise posthumously.

Noting that the Chief Minister was fulfilling his electoral promises one by one, the committee requested him to fulfil the long pending demands of government doctors too, according to a press release.