Government doctors to go ahead with demonstration on September 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) has decided to go ahead with its decision to conduct a demonstration seeking the intervention of the Chief Minister on their pay-related demands.

On Monday, members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association and the federation, which comprises Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association and Government All Doctors Association, held talks with Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. One of the main points of discussion was the long-pending demand to review Government Order 354.

P. Saminathan, convenor of FOGDA, said: “From the government side, there was insistence that we accept Government Order 293, which granted allowances to government doctors. We pointed out that this G.O. had an unscientific methodology to classify specialists as scarce and non-scarce. We pinpointed the discrepancies in granting allowances among specialists and how MBBS doctors working in primary health centres will receive a meagre allowance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

G.O. 293 has a clause to forgo Dynamic Assured Career Progression, he said and added: “We pointed out that DACP, a unique scheme meant for doctors, was implemented as our study period is five-and-a-half years and the promotional opportunities are very less.”

Dr. Saminathan said the Health Minister told them that the issue would be discussed with the Finance Minister. “We are going ahead with our decision to stage an attention-seeking demonstration in Chennai on September 25,” he said.