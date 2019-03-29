Government doctors to be sensitised on handling POCSO cases

Government doctors across the State will soon be sensitised on the guidelines for examining survivors and victims of sexual offences, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a bid to create awareness on how to identify and manage victims/survivors of sexual offences, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has planned to organise a two-day conference for doctors during June.

“This is mainly for government doctors from the level of primary health centres to government medical colleges. The focus will be on crimes against women and children, and will particularly look at child sexual abuse. We will be elaborating on the provisions of POCSO Act, and tell the doctors on how to identify victims of sexual abuse, how to report cases, how to certify such cases and also what are the limitations of medical practitioners,” said A. Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education.

With cases of sexual offences being reported frequently from across the State, including from Chennai, it became a necessity to sensitise doctors. Doctors should identify victims of sexual offences early to prevent the offence from being repeated, he said. “We consider this very important as many cases go unreported. If a doctor does not identify abuse during examination, there are chances that the offence is repeated and exposed after several years. This has a tremendous effect on the mental health of a child. So, we will be sensitising doctors not to miss cases and pick up early,” he said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has laid down guidelines and protocols on medico-legal care for survivors/victims of sexual violence, a doctor said. “These protocols should be followed by doctors while examining a survivor or victim. Awareness on these protocols has not reached the grassroot level, for instance, to a doctor working in a taluk hospital,” he said.

The protocols state how doctors should report, inform police, collect trace evidences and how to send samples to laboratories and get the opinions, he said. Dr. Joe added that this will be a national-level meet and will discuss medical ethics, negligence and mental health.