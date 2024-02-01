GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government doctors request Stalin to implement G.O. 354

February 01, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors (LCC) have requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to implement G.O. 354 which pertains to pay band revision and other work issues. They want Mr. Stalin to direct the health officials to implement the G.O. at the earliest. 

In a press release, the LCC, citing the untimely death of a colleague, Lakshmi Narasimhan (LN) on February 7, 2020, wanted the Chief Minister to help the family of Narasimhan whose death anniversary will be held next week. The late doctor had spent two decades of his life serving the poor and had a big role in saving the Coonoor Pasteur Institute from being closed down by the Central government. 

The demands of the government doctors were yet to be addressed even after several protests were carried out in the previous regime. 

