Government doctors oppose posting order for non-service postgraduates as assistant surgeons

Published - August 05, 2024 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

This will hamper the opportunity of hundreds of service doctors, says Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association

The Hindu Bureau

A recent order posting non-service postgraduates (NSPGs) candidates as assistant surgeons in government medical colleges has drawn flak among a section of government doctors in Tamil Nadu.

In an order to temporarily appoint NSPGs as assistant surgeons to fulfil the bond obligation, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Research said the NSPGs were posted to the institutions with instructions to work for a minimum period of one year. The order has drawn criticism from a number of associations. The Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association, in a statement issued, strongly opposed the method of posting NSPGs in regular posts without conducting counselling for existing service PGs.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association (TNMOA) said they had already represented the concerns of posting NSPGs ahead of service doctors and PGs. The DME assured the doctors that the order would be withdrawn, but the posting orders had been processed and appointees had started to join the posts. “This will hamper the opportunity of hundreds of service doctors in the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services institutions, who completed postgraduation earlier and are waiting to enter DME institutions, and the current final-year batch of service PGs, who will finish their course in six months,” the TNMOA said.

The associations demanded the Health Department withdraw the NSPGs posting order and conduct counselling for the service PGs. The TNMOA said if the order was not withdrawn, service PGs would boycott hospital duties in protest.

