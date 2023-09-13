HamberMenu
Government doctors’ body organises protest demanding allowances

Government Order (G.O.) 293, which will benefit nearly 15,000 doctors, was issued on June 18, 2021, but the government had delayed enforcing it citing opposition from a group of doctors

September 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association member protesting in Kilpauk on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association member protesting in Kilpauk on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) staged a sit-in protest at the Directorate of Medical Education and Research in Kilpauk on Wednesday, demanding immediate implementation of Government Order (G.O.) 293, which grants allowances for doctors.

K. Senthil, president of TNGDA, said 125 doctors took part in the demonstration to demand the implementation of the G.O. that was issued on June 18, 2021. “The government is delaying implementation citing opposition from a group of doctors. If implemented, nearly 15,000 doctors will benefit, with the hike in allowances ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹25,000. This depends on the qualification of doctors, while those working in difficult areas, such as institutions in remote areas, comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care centres, trauma, and casualty units, will also stand to benefit,” he said.

He added that if the G.O. was implemented, arrears due from the date of order (26 months) would also be granted. As many as 75 doctors, including two women, were arrested for trying to stage a road blockade on Poonamallee High Road, he said.

Dr. Senthil added that they also met the Director of Medical Education to put forward their demand.

