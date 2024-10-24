GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government doctors body flags manpower shortage, requests filling up of vacancies

Updated - October 24, 2024 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Flagging the issue of severe manpower shortage in various posts in the Health Department, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the State government to fill the vacancies at the earliest. Of the 20,000 sanctioned posts of doctors, nearly 4,000 posts were lying vacant.

In letters submitted to the Health Secretary, the association said that according to Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), there is a need for 30,000 doctors for the existing patient load and bed strength in government hospitals. But as of now, there were only 20,000 sanctioned posts of which around 4,000 were lying vacant. There are severe manpower shortages among nurses, paramedics and hospital workers.

SDPGA requested the Health Secretary to increase the number of posts of doctors and health manpower as per National Medical Commission and IPHS norms, before implementing Facial Recognition-based Attendance System for government doctors.

The association president, P. Saminathan, and general secretary A. Ramalingam urged the Health Department to look into a long-pending demand of government doctors for pay and promotions through review of Government Order 354. Noting that the government has constituted a committee with directors, they requested the Health Secretary to conduct a meeting with directors and associations to sort out the issue.

While welcoming the move to reduce the State’s Maternal Mortality Ratio to below 10, the association said they have been demanding that all deliveries be conducted in Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care centres with seven doctors of obstetrics-gynaecology, anaesthesia and paediatrics.

They also demanded the abolition of 24-hour duty for doctors. The association wanted the government to allot the premium amount paid for insurance agencies for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme directly to the Health department for quality care. Over the period, the government is exerting pressure on the doctors to generate revenue through claims approved for procedures and treatment for patients, and the fund was utilised for various expenditures, including for Public Works Department works.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:52 pm IST

