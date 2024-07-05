Government doctors associations want Health department to steer clear of adopting re-employment, extension of services of retired doctors

Government doctors associations are up in arms against the Health department’s recent decisions to re-employ or extend the services of doctors who retired from government service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Association members, who have registered their objections, said that such a move would take away the promotion opportunities of eligible doctors in service and would set a bad precedent for the health sector in the State.

P. Saminathan of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association said, “Tamil Nadu boasts of qualified expert medical manpower. But when extension is given for retired doctors, it looks as if there is no one to replace them. When the retirement age was raised from 58 to 60, it was considered a labour regressive step. Now, by re-employing doctors, the government is indirectly increasing the retirement age for selective individuals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If this practice of granting extension continues, the lowest cadre of the actual working manpower - assistant professors/assistant surgeons - will never get to be future administrators, he said.

K. Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, said they were strongly against extension of services for retired doctors. “Sometimes, retired doctors are appointed to expert panels of the National Health Mission as there are no takers or because these are part-time jobs. However, there should never be re-employment or extension of service for administrative posts as this blocks the promotions of subsequent doctors,” he said.

Doctors cited the earlier case of how a number of doctors, who superannuated from service, were appointed on contractual basis to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate. P. Balakrishnan, president of Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, noted that a number of these doctors continued to work even after reaching 68 years of age.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the Tamil Nadu medical services, doctors are appointed to administrative posts based on seniority. This is the routine process. But adopting re-employment or extension of services is going to affect the cycle of promotions and employment of other doctors. This is not only unnecessary but also sets a bad precedent. Posts such as institute directors should be filled through regular appointments. We are opposing this move by principle and are not against the individuals,” he added.

M. Akilan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, said this was an additional financial burden for the State government as such doctors receive their pension as well as pay.

“This is happening when there are adequate and qualified doctors in regular service. In addition, doctors who are given extension or re-employment will not come under the control of Tamil Nadu government service rules,” a doctor said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.