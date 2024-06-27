GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government doctors association stages demonstration

Published - June 27, 2024 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors affiliated to the Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association on Thursday staged a demonstration at the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Research to put forward their demands.

The association demanded withdrawal of an order to re-employ L. Parthasarathy, who retired on May 31 and was posted again as director of Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy through a Government Order dated June 10.

Association’s president P. Balakrishnan said their first demand was immediate cancellation of the re-employment order as this affected the transfer and posting of existing deans. “This affects the opportunity of senior professors who are eligible for the post of directors. Already, a number of doctors who had retired from service were given extension and posted at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate several years ago and continue to work as consultants. Only when senior doctors in the Tamil Nadu medical service are promoted will junior doctors get job opportunities. Such moves for re-employment set a bad precedent,” he said.

The association also demanded implementation of a long-standing demand of government doctors for pay band-4 at 12 years of service as per Government Order 354. Another demand was to roll back a restructuring exercise that was carried out through G.O. 4(D) 2 in 2019. “Nearly 1,600 posts - 500 professors, 500 associate professors and 600 assistant professors/senior residents - were reduced as a result of the restructuring exercise. Post-COVID, the patient inflow to government hospitals have increased, and the reduction in the number of posts is affecting work. We are demanding that this should be rolled back in the affected 20 government medical colleges so that the existing high workload of doctors reduces and quality of service improves,” Dr. Balakrishnan said.

Members of Government All Doctors Association, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association and Legal Coordination Committee extended their support and took part in the demonstration.

