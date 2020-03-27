Government directive

The State government has instructed all Collectors to advise officials to let animal rights’ activists and NGOs feed community dogs, cattle and other abandoned pets on the streets.

According to an official release, special arrangements were being taken by the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure food and medical treatment for the dogs and other animals.

People can contact the toll-free number 1800-425-5880 or helpline 1962 or email to anh.tn@nic.in, it added.