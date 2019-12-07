Government bus turns turtle near Chengalpattu

Ten passengers sustained minor injuries after a State Transport Corporation bus bound for Tiruchi turned turtle near Irungundrapalli near Chengalpattu around 1.15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the TNSTC bus was heading from CMBT in Koyambedu towards Tiruchi. There were around 40 passengers in the bus along with bus driver Aandi. Around 1.15 p.m, when the bus was manoeuvring a turn at Irungundrapalli on the National Highway, the vehicle skid and turned turtle. “It was raining when the incident happened,” said a police officer attached to Chengalpattu Taluk police station.

Villagers and other motorists rushed to the rescue and pulled the passengers and the bus crew out. The injured passengers were rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact number of persons who were injured in the accident. We have contacted the Transport Department and have informed them about the accident,” the officer said suspecting that the bus driver attempted the turn at high speed.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.

Following the accident, traffic was affected on the National Highway. “I was heading to a friend’s place when I was caught in the traffic. I asked some other motorists and came to know about the accident . I was stuck for close to 20 minutes,” said K. Rajesh, a businessman from Mogappair.