Government bus in Chennai crashes into parapet of Anna Flyover, no injuries reported  

The MTC bus was on the arm of the flyover that leads to Nungambakkam, when the driver lost control, and the front of the bus hit the left wall; when the driver tried to reverse, the rear portion hit the opposite wall, police said

July 21, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065
A recovery vehicle was pressed into service, and the bus was extricated after a demolishing a portion of the flyover’s wall, police said

A recovery vehicle was pressed into service, and the bus was extricated after a demolishing a portion of the flyover's wall, police said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Bus on Friday, was caught between the two sides of the parapet wall of the Anna Flyover. 

According to police sources, the MTC bus (route no: 25-G) plying between Anna Square and Poonamallee, came from the direction of the LIC building towards the flyover, and took a turn on to the flyover’s left arm to go towards Nungambakkam at around noon. The driver then lost control, and the front portion of the bus hit the parapet wall on the left side. When he reversed, the rear portion hit another side wall. Since only four passengers were on board, they got down and boarded another bus.

Police personnel went into a tizzy as the Chief Minister’s convoy was about to pass the area. Police alerted the MTC control room and requisitioned a recovery vehicle. The bus was retrieved, after demolishing  a portion of the parapet wall of the flyover. The front portion of the bus was also damaged.

No one was injured in the incident. Traffic was briefly affected on the arterial Anna Salai.  

The Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar have registered a case and the driver and conductor were sent for medical examination to a hospital, said police sources.

