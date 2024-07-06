GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gopinatha Rao, actor and veteran theatre artiste, dead at 71

He is best known for his movie roles including ‘Varadhu Kutty’ in Kamal Haasan-starrer Michael Madana Kamarajan and ‘Icefruit Iyer’ in K. Bhagyaraj’s Pounu Pounuthan

Updated - July 06, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Gopinatha Rao

Gopinatha Rao | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Gopinatha Rao, actor and veteran theatre artiste with Crazy Creations, passed away in the city on Friday evening after a brief illness. He was 71.

He started his career as a theatre artiste in Crazy Creations and travelled with the troupe for nearly four decades. He has donned various characters in nearly 4,000 shows in the troupe and acted in nearly 25 films. He is best known for his movie roles including ‘Varadhu Kutty’ in Kamal Haasan-starrer Michael Madana Kama Rajan and ‘Icefruit Iyer’ in K. Bhagyaraj’s Pavunu Pavunuthan.

‘Maadhu’ Balaji of Crazy Creations recounted his long association with Mr. Rao, who was also known as ‘Kulla Gopi’ since his school days in Mandaveli. “He was my senior in school and also a friend. He joined our cricket team that was later converted into a drama troupe. Stage performances changed the shy personality of Gopi into a talented comedian whose mere onstage presence made the audience break into squeals of laughter,” Mr. Balaji said.

Mr. Rao, who was a bank employee then, played popular roles in many dramas, including Marriage Made in Saloon and Alaudin 100 Watts Bulb. He was introduced in Director K. Balachander’s Poikkal Kuthirai and has also acted in Rajinikanth-starrer Veera. After a break owing to ill health, he resumed acting in Crazy Creations’ Chocolate Krishna from 2008-2014, Mr. Balaji added. Mr. Rao is survived by his wife.

