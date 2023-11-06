HamberMenu
Gopalapuram ground to be revamped with cricket and boxing facilities

November 06, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Gopalapuram ground in Zone 9 (Teynampet), under Ward 111, is soon to house a cricket-playing arena and Tamil Nadu’s first standalone boxing training institute and gallery.

The cricket ground, which is to occupy two-third of the ground, is funded by N. Ezhilan, the MLA of Thousand Lights Constituency and Secretary of DMK Medical Wing, who allocated ₹1.09 under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS), said Greater Chennai Corporation in a release.

One-third portion of the ground will be dedicated to a modern boxing facility measuring 51,666 square feet (4,800 square meters). The facility will house a fully air-conditioned 1000-seater boxing arena equipped with two boxing rings. Additionally, there will be a separate enclosure, featuring multiple punching bags, gymnasiums, changing rooms, and other amenities essential for professional training, as per the tender floated by the Sports Development Authority Of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Sources indicate that there will be revisions in the subscription rates for private schools utilising the ground for sporting activities. Presently, private schools pay ₹10,000 per month for using the ground four times a week. The proposed increase in tariff might pose challenges for smaller private schools in the vicinity, according to sources.

However, concerns have been raised by a teacher from a local private school, emphasising the necessity for students to have access to open grounds. The teacher stressed the importance of natural sunlight and fresh air for the overall development of students, highlighting that an entirely concrete setup might not fulfil this requirement.

