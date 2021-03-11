Goondas Act invoked against two ragpickers in Chennai for murder

The city police has invoked stringent provisions of the Goondas Act against two ragpickers who were arrested for allegedly brutally murdering another ragpicker and burning his body, attempting to to erase all evidence of their crime.
The duo, identified as Vishnu, 33, a Nepalese and Baskar, 44, were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. The accused told the police that they were consuming liquor along with the deceased, who was identified as Sivakumar alias Eli, 27, of Kallakurichi, also a ragpicker. The duo bludgeoned Sivakumar to death using a heavy stone following a drunken brawl, said police. A tea vendor alerted the police control room about the incident after witnessing the duo burning the body near Mangal Eri Park on Wavin Road in Nolambur at 11 p.m. on February 4.
After receiving the information, a team led by Nolambur Crime Inspector went to the spot and nabbed them. They put out the fire on the spot and the body, which was partially burnt, was recovered.
Based on the recommendation of the Nolambur police inspector, City Police Commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has issued orders detaining the duo under the Goondas Act for a potentially more stringent sentence.
