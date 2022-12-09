Goondas Act invoked against seven ganja peddlers

December 09, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has issued orders detaining seven ganja peddlers from Andhra Pradesh under Goondas Act.

On September 18, Red Hills police arrested these seven persons Guda Kishore Kumar, 36, Tipuru Ramesh, 26, Anugur Somesh Kumar, 32, Anguri Konda Babu, 26, Pujari Raju Babu, 26, Mari Raju Babu, 32, Batti Prabhakar Rao, 31, all from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Around 200 kg of ganja had been seized from them in the city.

Mr. Rathore said in Avadi Police Commissionerate so far, 184 persons were detained under the Goondas Act.

