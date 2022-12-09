  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Goondas Act invoked against seven ganja peddlers

December 09, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has issued orders detaining seven ganja peddlers from Andhra Pradesh under Goondas Act.

On September 18, Red Hills police arrested these seven persons Guda Kishore Kumar, 36, Tipuru Ramesh, 26, Anugur Somesh Kumar, 32, Anguri Konda Babu, 26, Pujari Raju Babu, 26, Mari Raju Babu, 32, Batti Prabhakar Rao, 31, all from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Around 200 kg of ganja had been seized from them in the city.

Mr. Rathore said in Avadi Police Commissionerate so far, 184 persons were detained under the Goondas Act.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.