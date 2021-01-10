Chennai

Goondas Act invoked against six accused

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has invoked Goondas Act against six accused, including a woman, in triple murder case in Sowcarpet.

On November 11, Dileep Thalil Chand, 74, who ran a finance firm, and his wife Pushpa Bhai, 68, and their son, Shithal Kumar, 42, were found dead in their Sowcarpet house. One of the accused is Chand’s daughter-in-law Jayamala, 29. The police arrested Jayamala, her brothers Kalaish, 32, and Vikash, 33, and their associates Ravindranath Kher, 25, of Kolkata, Vijay Uttham Kamal, 28, of Pune, and Raju Shinde of Ahmed Nagar.

