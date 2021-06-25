Goondas Act invoked against former teacher, social media commentator

CHENNAI

G. Rajagopalan was arrested on charges of sexually harassing girl students, and Kishore K. Swamy was held for derogatory content on social media against DMK leaders.

G. Rajagopalan, 59, the former commerce teacher of a city-based school who was arrested on charges of sexually harassing girl students, has been detained under the Goondas Act.

He was arrested by the All-Women police, Ashok Nagar, last month, following allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against him went viral on social media. He faces two cases against him which were registered by the police on complaints from a student and two more alumni, police sources said. He has been lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal. The Goondas Act was invoked to prevent him from coming out on bail.

Social media commentator Kishore K. Swamy, held for derogatory content on social media, has been also detained under Goondas Act. City Commissioner Shankar Jiwal invoked the provisions of the act based on recommendations of an inspector of police, cyber crime cell, to prevent the accused from indulging in further cyber offences.

Kishore K. Swamy, 41, a social media commentator, was arrested by the city police on charges of circulating defamatory content against former Chief Ministers and DMK veteran leaders C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, and the present Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Kishore was also accused of harassing women journalists by posting obscenities about them on social media, especially Twitter. He had seven criminal cases against him for circulating defamatory content on complaints including from journalists.