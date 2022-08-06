Goondas Act invoked against 21 persons in the last one week

The Greater Chennai Police has detained 244 persons under the Goondas Act since January 1 this year

The Greater Chennai Police have invoked the Goondas Act against 21 accused, including a woman, in the last one week.

With this, 244 persons have been detained by the Greater Chennai Police under the Goondas Act so far this year. Of them, 150 were allegedly involved in murder, attempt to murder and disruption of public order; 59 in stealing, chain snatching, extortion and financial fraud; 25 for ganja peddling, two for harassing women, four for forcing women into prostitution, three in cyber crime and one in smuggling of food products.

A senior police officer said: “From July 30 to August 5, 21 accused have been detained under the Goondas Act.”

Deputy commissioners of police, Pulianthope, Kilpauk, and Mylapore issued orders sending 11 history sheeters to prison as they indulged in criminal activities after executing bonds for keeping peace

Meanwhile, the police conducted a special drive on Friday on the movement of history sheeters who have executed security bonds under Section 110 of Criminal Procedure Code assuring the police that they would lead a reformed life. During the drive, the police officers inspected the places of 462 history sheeters and checked their present status. Two of them were arrested for violating the bond conditions and 26 were made to execute the bonds.

Similarly, the police arrested 22 persons and executed non-bailable warrants pending against them. As many as 73 accused, who were issued non-bailable warrants by the courts, surrendered during the special drive.