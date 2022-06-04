Goondas Act invoked against 16 accused
The city police have detained 16 accused under the Goondas Act in the last one week. Of them, nine were involved in murder cases. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal issued orders detaining 148 accused persons under the Act since January 1.
According to a release, of the 148 persons who were detained under the Goondas Act from January 1 to June 3, 100 accused persons were involved in murder, attempt to murder and disruption of public order while 33 were involved in thefts, chain snatching, extortion, and financial frauds; nine in ganja sale, two for harassing women and two for forcing women into prostitution.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.