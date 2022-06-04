Goondas Act invoked against 16 accused

Special Correspondent June 04, 2022 21:45 IST

Special Correspondent June 04, 2022 21:45 IST

The city police have detained 16 accused under the Goondas Act in the last one week. Of them, nine were involved in murder cases. Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal issued orders detaining 148 accused persons under the Act since January 1.

According to a release, of the 148 persons who were detained under the Goondas Act from January 1 to June 3, 100 accused persons were involved in murder, attempt to murder and disruption of public order while 33 were involved in thefts, chain snatching, extortion, and financial frauds; nine in ganja sale, two for harassing women and two for forcing women into prostitution.