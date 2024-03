March 07, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST

One of the wagons of a goods train derailed at the Tondiarpet Marshalling Yard on Thursday night. Sources said that at 7.45 p.m., when the train with 40 wagons from Jolarpet Junction entered the yard, a set of wheels of a wagon derailed. However, this did not affect traffic on the main line. Railway officials reached the spot to oversee restoration work.