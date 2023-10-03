Goods train derails in Kancheepuram East railway station

October 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

A goods train carrying iron rods and other material derailed near the Kancheepuram East railway station on Tuesday evening. In the derailment, two motorists who were waiting to pass through the level-crossing escaped while the vehicles were totally damaged.

According to eye witnesses, the goods train was passing through a level-crossing to the shunting yard of the railway station when it derailed due to high speed. The derailed coach hit a tree and damaged two vehicles waiting near the level-crossing.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the goods train was proceeding from Ballari of Karnataka to Sriperumbudur. Even as the train reached the Kancheepuram East railway station and was being shunted to the goods yard, the train derailed after a two-wheeler hit the wheels of a coach.

Senior railway officials, along with maintenance staff, were deputed to the accident spot.