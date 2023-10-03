HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goods train derails in Kancheepuram East railway station

October 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A goods train carrying iron rods and other material derailed near the Kancheepuram East railway station on Tuesday evening. In the derailment, two motorists who were waiting to pass through the level-crossing escaped while the vehicles were totally damaged. 

According to eye witnesses, the goods train was passing through a level-crossing to the shunting yard of the railway station when it derailed due to high speed. The derailed coach hit a tree and damaged two vehicles waiting near the level-crossing. 

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the goods train was proceeding from Ballari of Karnataka to Sriperumbudur. Even as the train reached the Kancheepuram East railway station and was being shunted to the goods yard, the train derailed after a two-wheeler hit the wheels of a coach.

Senior railway officials, along with maintenance staff, were deputed to the accident spot.

Related Topics

Chennai / railway / railway accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.