Good inflow of Krishna water boosts storage at Poondi reservoir

November 28, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Chennai

Poondi reservoir is filling up with not just runoff water from catchment areas but also with Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh. The reservoir has been receiving an increased inflow since Sunday.

It’s been a few days since the rain abated in Chennai and neighbouring districts. But the reservoirs too continue to get minimal amounts of runoff from catchment areas.

As the three major reservoirs at Red Hills, Chembarambakkam and Poondi have room for another one tmc ft of water, the Water Resources department sought release of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh this month. As on Monday, the five reservoirs had a total storage of 8,199 mcft, which is nearly 70% of their capacity. The one in Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai is full. But its resources are yet to be used for the city’s water supply.

Water Resources Department officials said Krishna water was sought to improve storage in the reservoirs with the lull in Northeast monsoon. Moreover, Andhra Pradesh plans to take up lining work on the Kandaleru Poondi canal early next year and offered to discharge Krishna water early. This would help avert any water crisis in Chennai during the ensuing summer even if the monsoon failed to bring adequate rains, officials said.

While it was unusual for the city to get Krishna water during Northeast monsoon, there have been occasions when the waterbody in Poondi was filled up as in November 2004 and November 2016. “The reservoirs are getting minimal inflow even after heavy rains stopped as the catchment areas remain wet due to good rain spells during the previous months. Even light showers in the vast catchment area brought inflow,” said an official. For instance, Poondi reservoir got runoff water from its catchment area spread over 1,900 sq.km. even a week or 10 days after rain.

The waterbody was getting a meagre amount of the Kandaleru Poondi canal as well even though discharge from Kandaleru reservoir was stopped officially. Since July 1, the Poondi reservoir has received nearly 1,383 mcft of Krishna water.

“We plan to fill the waterbodies feeding the city with drinking water using Krishna water. We will get at least 1,000 mcft by December end if 500 cusecs (cubic feet per second) reaches Poondi daily,” the official added. The waterbodies need at least 7 cm to 10 cm of rainfall for two or three consecutive days to touch their full storage.

It may be recalled that water was released from Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs earlier this month, anticipating heavy inflow.