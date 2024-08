MOHAN Foundation and the Rotary Club of Madras NextGen are organising the ‘Golf Tournament Drive to Save Lives 2.0’ event on September 13 to create awareness about organ donation. It will be held at the Madras Gymkhana Club, Guindy.

