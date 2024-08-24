Golf tournament to create awareness about organ donation

MOHAN Foundation and the Rotary Club of Madras NextGen are organising the ‘Golf Tournament Drive to Save Lives 2.0’ event on September 13 to create awareness about organ donation. It will be held at the Madras Gymkhana Club, Guindy.
Published - August 24, 2024 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI
MOHAN Foundation and the Rotary Club of Madras NextGen are organising the ‘Golf Tournament Drive to Save Lives 2.0’ event on September 13 to create awareness about organ donation. It will be held at the Madras Gymkhana Club, Guindy.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.