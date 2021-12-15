Golden temple car at Tiruttani renovated

Silver car also to be repaired

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday inaugurated the renovated golden temple car at the Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruttani.

The work has been completed after a gap of eight years since the car had been taken apart for repairs and not be carried out.

It has been renovated at a cost of ₹11.58 lakh and the works undertaken, include repairs to wooden parts, re-laying of golden sheets, lighting arrangements and a shutter for the temple car. Golden and silver temple cars are usually pulled inside temple premises by devotees as part of their prayers.

The Minister also performed a puja for beginning repair works for the silver car at a cost of ₹18.3 lakh. “We hope that the temple car would be ready in three months. Under the directions of the Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin, we had announced that the golden car, commissioned in 1972, would be brought back to use. The silver car is over 60 years old,” Mr. Sekarbabu said, adding that the department had sought a report of all the temple cars in the State.

Among the other works being taken up in the temple, he said four small halls and one large hall would also be constructed for weddings at a combined cost of ₹5 crore.

The feasibility study for a rope car atop the temple has been recently submitted. Tenders have been called for the construction of 65 steps leading to the Rajagopuram and work at an estimated cost of ₹85 lakh is set to commence next month, he added.