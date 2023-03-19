HamberMenu
Siddha Central Research Institute celebrates golden jubilee

March 19, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The golden jubilee celebrations of Siddha Central Research Institute, a unit under the Central Council for Research in Siddha of Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, was held on Saturday.

Members of Legislative Assembly M.K. Mohan (Anna Nagar) and A. Vetriazhagan (Villivakkam) took part in the event.

T. Mohan Raj, Director of the Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu, R. Meenakumari, director general (additional charge), CCRS, and director of National Institute of Siddha, Chennai, and G. Veluchamy, chairman, Scientific Advisory Board, and chairman of Siddha Pharmacopoeia Sub-committee, were present, according to a press release.

