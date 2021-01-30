Call for women entrepreneurs

CHENNAI

30 January 2021

Golden Jubilee Biotech Park for Women Society, Siruseri, Chennai, which has been provided capital for a seed fund to be deployed as equity into new technology enterprises of women, has invited proposals from women entrepreneurs. Women from across the country, who hold 51% or more equity in a private company incorporated in India as a start-up (as per the definition by the Department For Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) can apply, according to a statement.

Start-ups need to be working in the field of cutting-edge technologies such as biotechnology and MedTech, among others, food tech, environmental sciences, industrial biotech or allied areas of life sciences and must have proof of the concept ready, (backed by completed IP filings), it added.

The Application form can be downloaded at https://www. biotechpark.co.in /seed-fund.htm

